Northern Ireland proved far too strong for India as they claimed a thumping 18-5 win in the final

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Northern Ireland's lawn bowlers won gold in the men's fours with an emphatic 18-5 final win over India at the Commonwealth Games.

The team of Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh stormed to an early lead and never looked back.

It is NI's second gold medal of Birmingham 2022 after Para-swimmer Bethany Firth's win on Wednesday.

It could get better still with Gary Kelly in the men's singles final later on Saturday.

The men's fours win is made more remarkable by the fact that it comes 24 years after McClure and McHugh formed part of the team that claimed gold in the same event at the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Their two 2022 team-mates Barkley and McKeown, who were not born when they accomplished that feat, joined forces with the experienced duo to claim a magnificent, thumping win at a sun-kissed Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa.

NI were 7-0 up after four ends and were able to control the contest from there with India never to come within five of their dominant opposition.

Kelly out to claim NI's second lawn bowls gold on Saturday

Ballymoney's Gary Kelly advanced to the gold medal match of the men's singles with a 21-15 semi-final win over Malaysia at the Commonwealth Games.

He will meet Australian Aaron Wilson on at 16:30 BST on Saturday in the final.

Guaranteed at least a silver, the Ballymoney man has guaranteed NI's 17th medal of a record-breaking Games.

Kelly found himself 13-8 down against Fairul Izwan Abd Muin after 12 ends, but won seven of the eight thereafter to storm back and book his place in the final.

On the next rink over, Australia's Wilson eased into the gold medal match with a resounding 21-9 win over Scotland's Iain McLean