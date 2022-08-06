From the section Commonwealth Games

Semi-finals

Country Name Results Name Country IND Naveen NAVEEN 12-1 Charlie BOWLING ENG PAK Muhammad Sharif TAHIR 11-0 Cole HAWKINS NZL

Repechage

Country Name Results Name Country NGR Ogbonna Emmanuel JOHN 10-0 Hong Yeow LOU SGP TGA John VAKE 0-11 Jasmit Singh PHULKA CAN

Quarter-finals

Country Name Results Name Country SGP Hong Yeow LOU 0-10 Naveen NAVEEN IND PAK Muhammad Sharif TAHIR 5-1 Jasmit Singh PHULKA CAN RSA Arno van ZIJL 2-4 Charlie BOWLING ENG NZL Cole HAWKINS 9-3 Mohamed SESAY SLE