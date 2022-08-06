Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's 74kg results
Semi-finals
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|IND
|Naveen NAVEEN
|12-1
|Charlie BOWLING
|ENG
|PAK
|Muhammad Sharif TAHIR
|11-0
|Cole HAWKINS
|NZL
Repechage
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|NGR
|Ogbonna Emmanuel JOHN
|10-0
|Hong Yeow LOU
|SGP
|TGA
|John VAKE
|0-11
|Jasmit Singh PHULKA
|CAN
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|SGP
|Hong Yeow LOU
|0-10
|Naveen NAVEEN
|IND
|PAK
|Muhammad Sharif TAHIR
|5-1
|Jasmit Singh PHULKA
|CAN
|RSA
|Arno van ZIJL
|2-4
|Charlie BOWLING
|ENG
|NZL
|Cole HAWKINS
|9-3
|Mohamed SESAY
|SLE
