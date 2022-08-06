Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's 74kg results

Semi-finals

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
INDNaveen NAVEEN12-1Charlie BOWLINGENG
PAKMuhammad Sharif TAHIR11-0Cole HAWKINSNZL

Repechage

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
NGROgbonna Emmanuel JOHN10-0Hong Yeow LOU SGP
TGAJohn VAKE0-11Jasmit Singh PHULKACAN

Quarter-finals

CountryNameResultsNameCountry
SGPHong Yeow LOU0-10Naveen NAVEENIND
PAKMuhammad Sharif TAHIR 5-1Jasmit Singh PHULKACAN
RSA Arno van ZIJL2-4Charlie BOWLINGENG
NZLCole HAWKINS9-3Mohamed SESAYSLE

Results from previous rounds can be found on the official Commonwealth website.external-link

