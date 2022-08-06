Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's freestyle 97kg results
Gold medal match
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|CAN
|Nishan RANDHAWA
|9-3
|Nicolaas de LANGE
|RSA
Bronze medal matches
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|IND
|Deepak NEHRA
|10-2
|Tayab RAZA
|PAK
|AUS
|Thomas BARNS
|12-0
|Maulalo Willie ALOFIPO
|SAM
Semi-finals
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|CAN
|Nishan RANDHAWA
|7-0
|Tayab RAZA
|PAK
|SAM
|Maulalo Willie ALOFIPO
|0-10
|Nicolaas de LANGE
|RSA
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|CAN
|Nishan RANDHAWA
|8-6
|Deepak NEHRA
|IND
|AUS
|Thomas BARNS
|0-10
|Nicolaas de LANGE
|RSA
|SCO
|Cameron NICOL
|0-10
|Tayab RAZA
|PAK
|TGA
|Sione SIKA
|0-11
|Maulalo Willie ALOFIPO
|SAM