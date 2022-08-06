Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

By Becky Grey BBC Sport at NEC Arena

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England's hopes of a second successive Commonwealth Games netball title were ended as Australia avenged their Gold Coast 2018 defeat to the disappointment of a raucous NEC crowd.

The line-up was a repeat of that final but the result was not as Australia claimed a 60-51 victory.

England fought hard to give their emotional home support the result they desired, but could not match the Diamonds' quality throughout.

The hosts play New Zealand for bronze.

That match will be at 13:30 BST on Sunday, before the final between Australia and Jamaica at 20:30 the same day.

