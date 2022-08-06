Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

This is Hunter-Spivey's first Commonwealth Games appearance as his classification returned for this tournament

England's Jack Hunter-Spivey beat Nigeria's Nasiru Sule 3-1 in a tense final in the men's para class 3-5 to take Commonwealth gold in Birmingham.

Hunter-Spivey made a fast start, winning the opening game 11-4, but Sule took the second game after charging out to an early 6-0 lead.

The 27-year-old's dominant performance secured the last two games 11-6 11-7.

It is the first time this classification has been included at the Commonwealth Games.

The two had already faced each other in the group stage where Sule, 56, came out on top but Hunter-Spivey was roared on by a raucous crowd which included several of his England team-mates.

It is England's second medal at the tournament after the men took team bronze.

Earlier, Felicity Pickard missed out on bronze in the women's singles class 6-10 to Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye while two-time Commonwealth champion Sue Bailey also lost out on bronze to India's Sonalben Patel in the 3-5 class.