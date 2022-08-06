Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland boxer Eireann Nugent claimed a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games after losing her light-middleweight semi-final to Rosie Eccles of Wales on Saturday.

Eccles was dominant throughout and was awarded a unanimous 5-0 decision after winning each of the three rounds on the scorecards of all five judges.

Eccles will now contest her second successive Commonwealth Games final.

Nugent was the first of seven NI boxers in semi-final action on Saturday.

Carly McNaul, Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst and Aidan Walsh will fight during the afternoon session, with Jude Gallagher and Michaela Walsh contesting their last-four bouts in the evening session.

All are already guaranteed medals but a victory in their semi-finals would ensure a place in Sunday's finals and at least a silver medal.

Eccles stamped her authority on her fight with Nugent from the outset and after winning the first round, she forced her opponent to take a standing count in the second.

Despite a spirited display from Nugent, the Welsh boxer was rewarded for her superiority with a 30-25 scoreline on all the judges' cards.

Eccles will hope to go one better than she achieved at the Gold Coast in 2018, when she won a silver medal.

The 26-year-old will face Kaye Scott in the final, the Australian having defeated Alcinda Panguane of Mozamique on a 4-1 split decision in Saturday's other semi-final.

Scott, competing in her third Commonwealth Games, was a bronze medallist four years ago and a 2016 World Championship silver medallist.