Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games
|2022 Commonwealth Games
|Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online
Wales' Gemma Frizelle won gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final, in her second Commonwealth Games appearance.
Her score of 28.700 put her ahead of Cyprus' Anna Sokolova, who took silver with a score of 28.300, and Carmel Kallemaa of Canada who claimed bronze on 28.200.
England's Marfa Ekimova finished fourth on 27.750, with Alice Leaper eighth with a score of 25.700.
Ekimova won gold in the all-around competition.
