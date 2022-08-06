Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Gemma Frizelle was eighth in the hoop final in 2018

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Wales' Gemma Frizelle won gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final, in her second Commonwealth Games appearance.

Her score of 28.700 put her ahead of Cyprus' Anna Sokolova, who took silver with a score of 28.300, and Carmel Kallemaa of Canada who claimed bronze on 28.200.

England's Marfa Ekimova finished fourth on 27.750, with Alice Leaper eighth with a score of 25.700.

Ekimova won gold in the all-around competition.