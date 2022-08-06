Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

England diver Jack Laugher blamed nerves for his off-par performance in the 3m springboard preliminary as he scraped through to the final.

Laugher, the defending champion in the event, scored zero in the first round after performing the wrong dive.

He had been due to perform forward two-and-a-half somersaults with two twists in pike, but missed the twists.

He was eventually able to qualify in 11th position, with only the top 12 of the 15-strong field progressing.

"I got a bit of a knee tremble on the board, I was a bit nervous and basically just doubted myself a little bit too much," Laugher told BBC Sport.

"When you do the twist dive you've got to release the legs into the twist, and I had passed that point of being able to do that and just did a different dive.

"Once you've failed your first dive, emotion plays into it a lot and you start wanting it a bit too much.

"I think when emotion is tied to it, it makes my diving very up and down. So I'm going to go reset, have a sleep and come back later and give it my best."

The 27-year-old is chasing his third gold at these Commonwealth Games, a hat-trick he completed at the last edition of the Games in 2018.

He won the 1m springboard and synchronised 3m springboard titles on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The 3m springboard final takes place at 18:05 BST tonight. Laugher will be joined by England team-mates Dan Goodfellow and Jordan Houlden in the final, as well as Scotland's Ross Beattie and James Heatly.

"I think I'm the favourite, that's very obvious after my performances in previous Commonwealth Games and in worlds as well," said Laugher.

"I think when you have that expectation on you from yourself, from a crowd of people as well, it can be very difficult.

"Staying at the top is really hard and obviously I want the third gold medal.

"Maybe I'm just putting too much pressure on myself and I need to just enjoy it again and just relax."