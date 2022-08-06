Close menu

Commonwealth Games: England lose thrilling lawn bowls pairs final

Commonwealth Games

England duo Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard
England have won two silvers on the green in this year's Games, with one gold and one bronze
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online

England duo Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard claimed silver after losing a thrilling final to Australia in the lawn bowls women's pairs at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia's Ellen Ryan and Kristina Krstic looked to have turned around their 18-17 deficit in the final end, only for Pharaoh to force an extra end with a driving bowl.

In sudden death, a Pharaoh effort gave England an early gold-medal lie, but Ryan's last throw won the tie 19-18 for Australia.

England have now won four medals in total on the green at the Commonwealth Games.

