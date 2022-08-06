Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England have won two silvers on the green in this year's Games, with one gold and one bronze

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online

England duo Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard claimed silver after losing a thrilling final to Australia in the lawn bowls women's pairs at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia's Ellen Ryan and Kristina Krstic looked to have turned around their 18-17 deficit in the final end, only for Pharaoh to force an extra end with a driving bowl.

In sudden death, a Pharaoh effort gave England an early gold-medal lie, but Ryan's last throw won the tie 19-18 for Australia.

England have now won four medals in total on the green at the Commonwealth Games.