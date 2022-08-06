Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Hammer results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Result
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Result
|1
|ENG
|Nick MILLER
|76.43
|2
|CAN
|Ethan KATZBERG
|76.36
|3
|CYP
|Alexandros POURSANIDIS
|73.97
|4
|ENG
|Joseph ELLIS
|73.09
|5
|CAN
|Adam KEENAN
|72.36
|6
|WAL
|Osian JONES
|69.15
|7
|RSA
|Tshepang MAKHETHE
|68.76
|8
|ENG
|Craig MURCH
|68.42
|9
|CAN
|Rowan HAMILTON
|67.76
|10
|SCO
|Mark DRY
|66.86
|11
|WAL
|Jac PALMER
|66.63
|12
|SCO
|Christopher BENNETT
|66.48
|13
|RSA
|Allan CUMMING
|63.17
|14
|MAS
|Jackie Wong SIEW CHEER
|61.4