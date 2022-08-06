Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Hammer results

Result

RankCountryNameResult
1ENGNick MILLER76.43
2CANEthan KATZBERG76.36
3CYPAlexandros POURSANIDIS73.97
4ENGJoseph ELLIS73.09
5CANAdam KEENAN72.36
6WALOsian JONES69.15
7RSATshepang MAKHETHE68.76
8ENGCraig MURCH68.42
9CANRowan HAMILTON67.76
10SCOMark DRY66.86
11WALJac PALMER66.63
12SCOChristopher BENNETT66.48
13RSAAllan CUMMING63.17
14MASJackie Wong SIEW CHEER61.4

