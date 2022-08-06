Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England's Bello twins will play off for bronze on Sunday

England's Bello twins missed out on a guaranteed historic beach volleyball medal after losing to Canada in the semi-final at Birmingham 2022.

But they still have a chance to win a first ever Commonwealth Games medal as they will play off for bronze against Rwanda on Sunday.

Javier and Joaquin Bello won the first set against the 2018 silver medallists.

But the experience of Sam Schachter came through as Canada made it 1-1 before taking the decider 15-7.

"A lot of things went wrong for us," said Joaquin Bello.

"They played an amazing match and pulled themselves back together after we dominated the first set.

"We definitely could have had more pressure on their serve, there were a lot of elements to our game that were lacking in that third set.

"The good thing is we know what we have to do and we will try and bring that tomorrow [Sunday]."

Earlier Australia beat Rwanda in straight sets to set up a re-run of the Gold Coast gold medal game from four years ago.