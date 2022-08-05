Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Para 1500m (T53/54) results

Final

RankCGANameTime
1ENGNathan MAGUIRE3:11.83
(Sport class: T54)
2ENGDaniel Jonathan SIDBURY3:12.15
(Sport class: T54)
3AUSSamuel CARTER3:12.82
(Sport class: T54)
4AUSJake LAPPIN3:17.87
(Sport class: T54)
5CANJosh CASSIDY3:25.20
(Sport class: T54)
6CANAlexandre DUPONT3:29.80
(Sport class: T54)
7MRICedric RAVET3:45.30
(Sport class: T54)

