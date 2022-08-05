Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Para 1500m (T53/54) results
Final
|Rank
|CGA
|Name
|Time
|1
|ENG
|Nathan MAGUIRE
|3:11.83
|(Sport class: T54)
|2
|ENG
|Daniel Jonathan SIDBURY
|3:12.15
|(Sport class: T54)
|3
|AUS
|Samuel CARTER
|3:12.82
|(Sport class: T54)
|4
|AUS
|Jake LAPPIN
|3:17.87
|(Sport class: T54)
|5
|CAN
|Josh CASSIDY
|3:25.20
|(Sport class: T54)
|6
|CAN
|Alexandre DUPONT
|3:29.80
|(Sport class: T54)
|7
|MRI
|Cedric RAVET
|3:45.30
|(Sport class: T54)