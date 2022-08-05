Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Scotland are coached by former England Rose Tamsin Greenway

Wales finished eighth in the netball after losing 62-56 to Malawi in their seventh-place play-off match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Their best finish at the tournament is sixth in Manchester in 2002.

Scotland beat Northern Ireland 43-33 in the play-off match for ninth, equalling their best showing.

Northern Ireland, appearing at their third Games, have previously finished seventh and eighth.

Scotland and Northern Ireland managed one win each in the group stage, triumphing over Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, respectively, while Wales took two, defeating Scotland and Barbados.

Jamaica take on New Zealand before England play Australia in the semi-finals on Saturday from 09:00 BST.