Aidan Walsh won Olympic bronze in the men's welterweight at Tokyo 2020 and his sister Michaela celebrated with him on the podium

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Northern Irish boxer Michaela Walsh says going for a Commonwealth Games gold on the same day as her brother Aidan is a "phenomenal achievement".

Michaela Walsh won her featherweight semi-final soon after Aidan triumphed in the light middleweight last four.

Both will fight in their gold medal bouts on Sunday, along with 15 other boxers from the home nations.

English super-heavyweight Delicious Orie is among them after another dominant win in his semi-final.

Orie, who has been dubbed the 'new Anthony Joshua', ended a successful day in Birmingham's NEC Arena with a unanimous points win against New Zealand's Leuila Mau'u.

The Russia-born, Wolverhampton-raised boxer, who learned his craft at Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter Boxing Club, faces India's Sagar Sagar in the final bout of the Games (20:45 BST).

Four others from home nation England - minimumweight Demie-Jade Resztan (10:30), flyweight Kiaran MacDonald (10:45), lightweight Gemma Richardson (16:15) and heavyweight Lewis Williams (16:45) - also won their semi-finals to guarantee them at least a silver medal.

Helped by the success of the Walsh siblings, Northern Ireland topped that tally as six of the nation's boxers will compete for gold.

Lightweight Amy Broadhurst takes on England's Richardson, with light-flyweight Carly McNaul (14:30), bantamweight Dylan Eagleson (14:45) and featherweight Jude Gallagher (19:00) also competing in their finals.

Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh meets Mozambique's Tiago Osorio Muxanga (15:45) before Michaela Walsh faces Nigeria's Elizabeth Oshoba (19:15)

"Obviously everyone here wants to win a gold medal, especially me, but I'm just in the present moment now same as Aidan and it's just one step at a time," said Michaela, who won silver medals at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

"Regardless of the outcome I'm so proud to be in the Commonwealth Games final with my brother. Not many people can say that so I'm just so happy.

"Where we are now is a phenomenal achievement - obviously we want to go one step further, but for now we're just enjoying the wins we got tonight and tomorrow what will be will be, but we're ready."

Scotland have three representatives in the gold-medal bouts through middleweight Sam Hickey, light heavyweight Sean Lazzerini and light welterweight Reese Lynch.

The nation sent an eight-strong boxing team to the Games and finish with five medals after bantamweight Matthew McHale and welterweight Tyler Jolly had to settle for bronze after losing their semi-finals.

Wales also have three chances of gold after light middleweight Rosie Eccles, light heavyweight Taylor Bevan and welterweight Ioan Croft won on Saturday.

However, 20-year-old Croft's twin brother Garan was one of three other Welsh fighters who lost and therefore took home bronze.