The morning session of Commonwealth Games wrestling was stopped shortly after 11:00 BST

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

The morning session of Commonwealth Games wrestling was delayed for more than two hours on Friday after a speaker cover fell from the roof at the Coventry Arena.

The session was halted and spectators moved out of the viewing area while the other speakers attached to the arena's roof were checked. No-one was injured.

The delay occurred 30 minutes into the first day of wrestling at the Games.

Fights resumed at 13:27 BST with six gold medals set to be won on Friday.