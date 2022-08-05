Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's freestyle 86kg results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Semi-finals
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|IND
|Deepak PUNIA
|3-1
|Alexander MOORE
|CAN
|RSA
|Edward LESSING
|3-5
|Muhammad INAM
|PAK
Repechage
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|NZL
|Matthew OXENHAM
|3-1
|Sheku KASSEGBAMA
|SLE
|SCO
|Kieran MALONE
|0-10
|Jayden LAWRENCE
|AUS
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Name
|Results
|Name
|Country
|IND
|Deepak PUNIA
|10-0
|Sheku KASSEGBAMA
|SLE
|RSA
|Edward LESSING
|10-0
|Syerus ESLAMI
|ENG
|CAN
|Alexander MOORE
|10-0
|Suresh WARNAKULASURIYA FERNANDO
|SRI
|AUS
|Jayden LAWRENCE
|3-8
|Muhammad INAM
|PAK