Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Robert Barr, guide Sarah Jane Ewing, Melanie Inness. and guide George Miller (left to right) will all receive gold medals

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland have edged closer to eclipsing their Commonwealth Games medal tally of four years ago after Para-bowlers Melanie Inness and Robert Barr earned their country's eighth gold.

The duo beat Wales in the mixed final after Scottish success earlier in the week in the men's and women's events.

Inness' director George Miller also becomes the oldest ever medallist for any nation at the age of 75.

It takes Scotland's haul to 35 - eight gold, eight silver, and 19 bronze.

That leaves them just nine shy of the total from Australia - which was the highest return apart from Glasgow 2014 - with five boxing medals already guaranteed at Birmingham 2022.