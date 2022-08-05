Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Joshua Stacey will improve on the Commonwealth bronze medal he won on Australia's Gold Coast in 2018

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Wales have a guaranteed 26th medal at the Commonwealth Games after para table tennis player Joshua Stacey reached the men's singles classes 8-10 final.

Stacey beat close friend Ross Wilson from England 3-1 to ensure he will upgrade the bronze he won at 2018 Gold Coast.

The final will be held on Sunday.

Wales have 18 official medals with four golds, four silvers and 10 bronzes, with eight more guaranteed in boxing, table tennis and bowls.

"It was a bit bittersweet really," said Stacey.

"I am happy to get through to the final but I wish the semi-final had been against somebody else and I am devastated for Ross.

"It was quite easy to focus during the match, but it is slightly odd when you look up and it's one of your best mate."

Stacey will now look for the gold as he prepares for the final.

"It sounds a lot better than the Gold Coast when I was battling it out for the bronze," said Stacey.

"I am not going to be satisfied with silver, I am going for that gold."

Anna Hursey, 16, beat Natalie Cummings 4-0 in the women's singles to reach the quarter-finals but Chloe Thomas and Charlotte Carey were knocked out at the last 16 stage.

Gold Coast bronze medallist Melissa Courtney-Bryant scraped into the women's 1,500m final as a fastest loser after finishing sixth in her semi-final in a time of 4:14.46.

Wrestler Shannon Alex Harry is out of the women's 57kg freestyle after losing to Australia's Irene Symeonidis.