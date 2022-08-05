Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Gary Kelly is one match away from a medal in Birmingham

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Lawn bowler Gary Kelly is one win away from a guaranteed Commonwealth Games medal after reaching the men's singles semi-finals in Birmingham.

The Northern Ireland player beat Jason Evans of South Africa 21-12 on Friday to set up a meeting with Malaysia's Fairul Izwan Abd Muin on Saturday.

NI need one more medal to set a new Games record of 16.

Elsewhere, Portaferry's Ciara Mageean comfortably reached Sunday's women's 1500m final.

The former European medallist won her heat in a time of four minutes and 13.52 seconds to advance alongside Scotland's Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir.

"I'm going to battle to be up there," Mageean said of her plan for Sunday's final.

"The aim is to be on the podium and see our flag raised, so I'm looking forward to that.

"I'm feeling really good. Training has been going great but it all has to happen out there on the day."

Megan Marrs finished fourth in her women's 100m hurdles heat in a time of 13.37 at Alexander Stadium, but it was not enough to secure a place in the final.

While Kelly progressed at the bowls, the women's pairs team of Megan Devlin and Shauna O'Neill missed out on a semi-final place in a 15-11 defeat by Malaysia.

The men's fours team face Scotland at midday, with the winner guaranteed a place in a medal match.