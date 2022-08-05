Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Hunter-Spivey's class (3-5) has not been included in the previous two Commonwealth Games

England's Jack Hunter-Spivey guaranteed himself at least a Para-table tennis silver medal in the men's class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games.

The Paralympic bronze medallist, 27, enjoyed a dominant 11-4 13-11 11-9 semi-final win over Isau Ogunkunle.

He will face Nigeria's Nasiru Sule in the gold-medal match on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wales' Joshua Stacey also secured a medal after beating defending champion Ross Wilson, of England, to reach the final of the 8-10 class.

England's Sue Bailey, who won team bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics and is competing in her third Commonwealth Games, will face India's Sonalben Patel in the women's class 3-5 bronze-medal match on Saturday after losing her semi-final 11-6 11-6 11-6 to India's Bhavina Patel.