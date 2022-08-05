Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

George Miller is five months older than Gordon Llewellyn, also 75, who was part of the Wales team in the final

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

George Miller, 75, became the oldest Commonwealth Games gold medallist in history as Scotland defeated Wales in the final of the B2/B3 mixed pairs bowls.

Miller is director for visually impaired bowler Melanie Innes who, along with Robert Barr and his director Sarah Jane Ewing, beat Wales 16-9.

Miller takes the crown for oldest gold medallist from compatriot Rosemary Lenton, 72, who won the women's Para pairs title on Wednesday.

Welshman Gordon Llewellyn - who is also 75 but five months younger than Miller - had to settle for silver along with partner Julie Thomas.

Miller, who was born in November 1946, had already broken the record for the oldest Scot to compete at the Commonwealths.

Llewellyn was born in April 1947. He and his director John Wilson played with Thomas and her director Mark Adams.

Directors were awarded medals for the first time on the Gold Coast four years ago. Prior to that only the bowlers themselves were awarded them.

Meanwhile, England are guaranteed at least a silver medal in the women's triples lawn bowls event.

The English trio of Jamie Winch, Natalie Chestney and Sian Honnor beat Cook Islands 23-11 and will face Malaysia in Friday's final at 16:30 BST.

In the men's singles, Scotland's Iain McLean moved into the semi-finals with a 21-4 win over Canada's Ryan Bester.

Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly beat Jason Evans of South Africa 21-12.

However, England's Jamie Walker, a silver medallist in the men's pairs bowls competition in Birmingham, lost his quarter-final, 21-16 to Aaron Wilson of Australia.

Jersey's Ross Davis will also be playing no further part in the tournament as he was beaten 21-12 by Fairul Izwan Abd Muin of Malaysia.

More to follow.