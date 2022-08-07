Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Triple Jump results
Final
|Ranking
|Country
|Name
|Result
|1
|India
|Eldhose PAUL
|17.03
|2
|India
|Abdulla Aboobacker NARANGOLINTEVID
|17.02
|3
|Bermuda
|Jah-Nhai PERINCHIEF
|16.92
|4
|India
|Praveen CHITHRAVEL
|16.89
|5
|Jamaica
|Jordon SCOTT
|16.11
|6
|Barbados
|Nathan CRAWFORD-WALLIS
|16.11
|7
|Bahamas
|Kaiwan CULMER
|16.04
|8
|England
|Ben WILLIAMS
|16.03
|9
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Kelsey DANIEL
|15.95
|10
|Australia
|Julian KONLE
|15.90
|11
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Taeco O'GARRO
|15.68
|12
|Vanuatu
|Elstrom WANEMUT
|13.10
|NM
|Malaysia
|Andre ANURA
|NM
|Papua New Guinea
|Peniel RICHARD
Key: NM = Never marked