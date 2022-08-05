Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 1500m results

Heats

Heat one

RankCountryNameTimeQualified
1NIRCiara MAGEEAN4:13.52Q
2AUSAbbey CALDWELL4:13.59Q
3KENEdinah JEBITOK4:13.84Q
4AUSLinden HALL4:14.08Q
5SCOLaura MUIR4:14.11Q
6WALMelissa COURTNEY-BRYANT4:14.46q
7LESManqabang TSIBELA4:40.01

Heat two

1UGAWinnie NANYONDO4:16.04Q
2ENGKatie SNOWDEN4:16.09Q
3KENWinny CHEBET4:16.11Q
4AUSJessica HULL4:16.13Q
5CANLucia STAFFORD4:16.15Q
6SCOJemma REEKIE4:16.23q
7SRIGayanthika ARTIGALA4:16.97
8RWAClaire UWITONZE4:24.07

