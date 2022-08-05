Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Chloe Le Tissier (left) and Elena Johnson were playing together at their second Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Long-serving Guernsey badminton player Elena Johnson's Commonwealth Games career came to an end after she and Chloe Le Tissier lost in the women's doubles at Birmingham 2022.

The duo were beaten 21-9, 21-7 by Australia's Wendy Chen Hsuan-yu and Gronya Somerville in the last 16.

Johnson, 36, was at her sixth Commonwealth Games, having made her debut at Manchester 2002.

"I just feel so lucky," Johnson told BBC Channel Islands after the game.

"Had I not been from Guernsey the likelihood of going to six Commonwealth Games just wouldn't have happened."

Johnson added: "This is the biggest stage we can represent Guernsey on, so to be here in a team of 28 athletes is a privilege.

"Having done six I've definitely come here wanting to enjoy the experience knowing that it was my last one."

The islanders led 8-7 in the first game against a pair that included Chen Hsuan-yu - who has been to the last two Olympics Games - a feat Johnson says is something she will always remember:

"We watched them at Gold Coast 2018 and were very impressed with them, so to play the way that we played today we were really pleased.

"We came here and we saw our draw and all we could hope for was to play well, and to make them play.

"I think they went in quite relaxed and halfway through the first they had to really play."

Galpin's games end in the semi-finals

Abi Galpin is the Guernsey record-holder at 200m

Meanwhile Guernsey sprinter Abi Galpin's Commonwealth Games came to an end in the 200m semi-finals.

The 21-year-old, who qualified after finishing third in her heat on Thursday, finished seventh in her semi-final in a time of 24.10 seconds - 0.28 seconds off her island record.

Nigeria's Favour Ofili won the race in 22.66 seconds, ahead of Jamaica's Natalliah Whyte.

"It's amazing. The amount of support I've received in the last few days has just been incredible," Galpin told BBC Guernsey.

"I'm just happy to have competed in that field and show that I am at that level where I can compete with these guys in a semi-final of a Commonwealth Games.

"It's always an honour to represent Guernsey and it really shows that Guernsey is pulling its weight in terms of elite athletes, because compared to some of the other nations we really are quite small."