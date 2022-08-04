Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England won a first medal in the discipline for 12 years

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England's rhythmic gymnasts celebrated a Commonwealth Games bronze medal after a nervous wait over several hours.

Teenagers Marfa Ekimova, Alice Leaper and Saffron Severn had competed earlier in the day and could barely watch while the rest of the field performed.

"The nerves were through the roof," Leaper, 19 said. "As each score came up it was closer and closer ... It's absolutely unreal. "

Canada won gold and Australia took silver.

It was England's first medal in the discipline since 2010.

England scored 267.050 across the four apparatus, with Canada on 272.950 and Australia on 268.650.