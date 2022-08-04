Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

The Commonwealth Games will crown a new oldest gold medallist on Friday when Scotland and Wales face each other in the lawn bowls Para mixed pairs B2/B3 final.

Dumfries pensioner Rosemary Lenton was given the honour after helping Scotland secure the Para women's pairs bowls medal at the age of 72.

But on day eight, either Scot George Miller or Welshman Gordon Llewellyn - who are both 75 - will take her title.

The final starts at 12:00 BST.

Miller, who is lead director for the Scottish team and was born in November 1946, is the older of the two competitors. Wales skip Llewellyn celebrates his birthday five months later in April.

Scotland booked their place in the final with 21-6 victory over home nations rivals England at Victoria Park, while the Welsh team were 13-10 winners over Australia.