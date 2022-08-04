Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Jack Laugher is a three-time Olympic medallist

England's Jack Laugher successfully defended his 1m springboard title for a second time at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old, who won the gold in 2014 and 2018, scored 447.05 to finish 10 points ahead of Australia's two-time world champion Li Shixin.

Laugher will be joined on the podium by fellow Englishman Jordan Houlden, who won bronze on his Commonwealth debut.

Laugher said his team-mate's achievement was "extremely special".

Having finished fourth in the preliminary round earlier on Thursday, Laugher was in bronze medal position after the first three dives in the final as 24-year-old Houlden impressed to go top of the standings in the early stages.

But a score of 79.90 on his fourth dive - an inward two-and-a-half somersaults in pike - catapulted three-time Olympic medallist Laugher up the leaderboard.

His experience showed as from then he posted consistently high scores to ensure daylight between himself and Li, finishing with a final dive score of 80.85 to put the gold medal out of the Australian's reach.

Houlden landed his first major medal with a total score of 429.30.

More to follow.