Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Guernsey's Sam Culverwell was the leading Channel Island rider in the time trial, more than six minutes off gold

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Guernsey cyclist Sam Culverwell says mechanical issues left him "gutted" with his 21st-place finish at the Commonwealth Games time trial.

The 21-year-old was the best-placed Channel island rider but saw his chain come off three times during the event in the Black Country.

Culverwell was ahead of compatriot Seb Tremlett who was 23rd and Jersey's Jack Rebours who was 25th.

Dean Robson was 29th for Jersey while Guernsey's Mark Cox was 31st.

"I started really strong, through the first checkpoint I was quite up there and went into the top 10," Culverwell told BBC Channel Islands.

"But on that fast descent my chain came off for the first time.

"I tried to reset and get going again and then it happened another two times and it really upset my rhythm.

"Looking at my power numbers afterwards it wasn't a good ride at all really. I'm pretty gutted with it as without those issues it could have been a good ride."

The gold medal was won by Australia's Rohan Dennis, with England's Fred Wright taking silver and Wales' former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas claiming bronze after having a crash early in his ride.

Jersey's Jack Rebours was seven minutes off gold

Rebours, the leading Jersey rider, said he could have been faster had he known the route better.

"I'm reasonably happy with my ride," he said.

"Knowing the course counted for a lot today, there were a few turns I wasn't 100% sure of where they were and there were a few moments of hesitation, but then I followed the motorbikes into the wrong turn at the finish and lost a few more seconds there.

"I potentially could have run a bigger gear on the downhills, but I'm reasonably happy with that.

"I thought I was capable of a little bit more today, but things happen, it's a big event and you're dealing with that pressure, so I'll go away from this pretty happy with what I've done."