Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's Para 1500m (T53/54) results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Madison de ROZARIO
|3:53.030
|(Sport class: T53)
|2
|AUS
|Angela BALLARD
|3:53.300
|(Sport class: T53)
|3
|SCO
|Samantha KINGHORN
|3:53.380
|(Sport class: T53)
|4
|SCO
|Melanie WOODS
|3:56.520
|(Sport class: T54)
|5
|AUS
|Christie DAWES
|4:00.250
|(Sport class: T54)
|6
|MRI
|Marie Emmanuelle Anais ALPHONSE
|4:01.090
|(Sport class: T54)
|7
|CAN
|Nandini SHARMA
|4:10.830
|(Sport class: T54)
|8
|CAN
|Jessica FROTTEN
|4:10.890
|(Sport class: T53)