Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's Para Discus (F42-44/F61-64) results
From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Distance
|Record
|1
|NGR
|Goodness Chiemerie NWACHUKWU
|36.56
|(Sport class: F42)
|2
|AUS
|Sarah EDMISTON
|34.96
|(Sport class: F44)
|3
|FIJ
|Naibili VATUNISOLO
|23.7
|(Sport class: F42)
|4
|RSA
|Mandilene HOFFMANN
|29.93
|(Sport class: F44)
|5
|RSA
|Yane van der MERWE
|28.82
|(Sport class: F44)
|6
|ENG
|Stacie GASTON-MONERVILLE
|27.37
|(Sport class: F44)
|7
|KEN
|Sylvia Atieno OLERO
|26.35
|(Sport class: F44)
|8
|WAL
|Julie ROGERS
|20.57
|GR
|(Sport class: F63)
|9
|LES
|Litsitso KHOTLELE
|24.07
|(Sport class: F44)
|10
|PAK
|Anila Izzat BAIG
|20.69
|(Sport class: F44)