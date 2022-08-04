Commonwealth Games: England beat Wales to reach hockey semi-finals
England women thrashed Wales 5-0 in their final Pool A game to set up a semi-final with defending champions New Zealand.
Grace Balsdon scored a hat-trick with Hannah Martin and Giselle Ansley also on target as England topped their pool, winning all four of their matches.
The hosts take on 2018 gold medallists New Zealand on Friday.
Wales finished fourth in Pool A and will face South Africa in the seventh-place match on Friday.
In Friday's other semi-final, India face Pool B winners and top seeds Australia.
