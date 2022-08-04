Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Bangor bantamweight Dylan Eagleson (left) won bronze in the European U-22 championships earlier this year

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Teenage bantamweight Dylan Eagleson became the fourth Northern Ireland boxer to secure a Commonwealth Games medal with a unanimous decision quarter-final win over Mozambique's Armando Sigauque.

The St Paul's fighter displayed slick, elusive back foot boxing to pick off his opponent, who sought to control the fight from the centre of the ring.

Eagleson's win means Team NI have equalled their total medal tally from the 2018 Commonwealths on the Gold Coast.

Four more NI boxers are in quarter-final action on Thursday as they seek to guarantee themselves a podium finish.

NI flagbearer Michaela Walsh, who won silver at the past two Games, takes on Keamogete Kenosi of Botswana at bantamweight.

Her brother Aidan is also in action with the Olympic bronze medallist going up against English middleweight Mo Akbar.

It's followed by flyweight Clepson dos Santos fighting Jake Dodd of Wales and world welterweight champion Amy Broadhurst facing Zambia's Felistus Nkandu.

NI boxers Carly McNaul, Jude Gallagher and Eireann Nugent ensured at least a bronze medal with quarter-final wins on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Gary Kelly won his latest singles bowls game on Thursday morning and is now guaranteed to be in the quarter-finals by finishing in the top two in his group.