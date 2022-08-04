Commonwealth Games: Guernsey sprinter Abi Galpin reaches 200m semi-finals
2022 Commonwealth Games
Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August
Guernsey's Abi Galpin has qualified for the semi-finals of the 200m at the Commonwealth Games.
The 21-year-old finished third in her heat behind Jamaica's Natalliah Whyte and Hannah Brier from Wales in a time of 24.47 seconds to earn a place in Friday's semi-finals.
"It's a really great achievement," she told BBC Radio Guernsey.
"The crowd is crazy, hearing those roars, I'll probably never get to run in front of a crowd this big again."
She added: "I would have liked to have gone a little bit quicker, but I think the wind's not quite in the right direction on the bend.
"But this is the highest level you can represent Guernsey so it's really special and something to be really proud of."
Beere and Ogier keep pairs hopes alive
Guernsey's women's singles silver-medallist Lucy Beere and partner Rose Ogier could still make the knockout stages of the bowls pairs.
They are still second in their group after beating third-placed Norfolk Island 20-10.
They must now hope Norfolk Island lose their final game to Malaysia - who are already assured of a quarter-final place as group winners.
But Todd Priaulx is out of the men's singles after losing 21-7 to New Zealand's Aaron Wilson.
The 33-year-old cannot make the top two in his group ahead of his final pool game against Kenya's Cephas Kimani later on Thursday.
Hardy and Le Tissier lose in opening round
Guernsey's badminton mixed doubles pairing of Stuart Hardy and Chloe Le Tissier are out after a 21-17 21-11 loss to Jamaica's Joel Angus and Katherine Wynter.
"You're always disappointed when you lose your match," Hardy told BBC Channel Islands.
"We got off to a really good start in the first game, went into the halfway point 11-6 up and lost eight or nine points in a row and the momentum just changed."