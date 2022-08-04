Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England's Joy Haizelden has praised the Commonwealth Games crowd after her "special" bronze medal win.

Haizelden, from Southampton, came third with England Women's 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball team after they beat Scotland 12-10.

"It's been such an honour to play in front of home fans," the 23-year-old told BBC Radio Solent.

"Even when we made mistakes the crowd was there backing us. I really felt their support.

"When you scored baskets and you heard the crowd roar, it was a really special feeling."

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball is one of the Commonwealth Games' newest para-sport disciplines.

Haizelden scored two points and led Team England in defensive rebounds in their bronze medal match.

"The aim was always to get a gold medal, so when we fell out of contention that was difficult," she added.

"But we've been able to end the tournament on a high by winning bronze. It feels pretty special considering all the hard work we put in to get here."

Haizelden's Commonwealth Games bronze is another impressive accolade for her trophy cabinet.

She has won a medal at seven of the nine major wheelchair basketball events she's competed in over the course of her career - including World and European Championships.

Haizelden was born with spina bifida and is classified as a 2.5 point player in wheelchair basketball. The classification refers to an athlete's restricted upper body control when moving forwards on court.