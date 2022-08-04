Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Wales' Geraint Thomas won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal after crashing in the early stages of the men's cycling time trial as England's Fred Wright took silver.

Wright was 26.28 seconds behind Australian Rohan Dennis' winning time of 46 minutes and 21.24 seconds.

Thomas, who was 28.49 seconds adrift of Dennis, crashed and lost more than 30 seconds in the opening kilometres.

Earlier, England's Anna Henderson won silver in the women's time trial.

Australia's Grace Brown took gold in 40 minutes 05.20 seconds, with Henderson 33.35 seconds behind, while Georgia Williams of New Zealand came third.

Crash derails Thomas' bid for gold

Thomas, coming into this race off the back of a third-place finish in the Tour de France in July, was hoping to improve on the bronze medal he won eight years ago in Glasgow.

But the 2018 Tour de France winner lost around half a minute after clipping a barrier and may have worried two-time time trial world champion Dennis if he had not fallen.

The 36-year-old's time over the 37km course was less than three seconds behind Wright, who also raced 21 stages at the tour last month.

The pair will both compete in the road race on Sunday, where Thomas won gold in 2014, alongside former world champion Mark Cavendish.

Scotland's John Archibald finished sixth with Wales' Owain Doull and Northern Ireland's Darren Rafferty in seventh and eighth respectively.

England's Dan Bigham finished the race in 12th on his fiancee Joss Lowden's bike after a late crash saw his own bike get wedged into a barrier.

Lowden, meanwhile, posted the 12th-fastest time in the women's event, also representing England.

'It was mega' - Henderson

England's Henderson said her performance "was mega" after winning silver in the women's time trial.

"You don't realise you're at a home Games until everyone is screaming your name and screaming for England," said Henderson.

"I kept thinking 'oh wow, I am in an England kit so I better move'."

"It was mega - I'm really happy to feel good on the bike."

England's Anna Henderson finished second in a time of 40 minutes 38.55 seconds

The race took place over a 28.8km circuit, which started and finished in Wolverhampton's West Park.

There had been 36 riders scheduled to take part in the women's event, although there were five withdrawals, including South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman Pasio because of illness.

Pasio, who had finished eighth in the Tokyo Olympics last year, had been scheduled to be the last rider to set off but in her absence that became Brown and she produced a flawless ride, leading at each of the checkpoints.

Isle of Man duo Lizzie Holden and Becky Storrie ended sixth and seventh respectively, with Elynor Backstedt of Wales eighth and Anna Shackley of Scotland 10th.