Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Jamaica had never beaten Australia at the Commonwealth Games until Thursday's victory

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Tenacious Jamaica took a stunning 57-55 victory over netball top seeds Australia to finish top of Pool A at the Commonwealth Games.

The Sunshine Girls overturned a five-goal deficit in the final period to earn the triumph in Birmingham.

The victory is, on paper, a shock, but based on Jamaica's performances so far it is no less than they deserve.

If England beat New Zealand later on Thursday (21:00 BST), they will face Australia in Saturday's semi-final.

That would be a repeat of the thrilling 2018 final, which England won 52-51.

Jhaniele Fowler scored 47 of her 50 attempts under the post and a dogged Jamaica defence, roared on by the crowd at the NEC, piled the pressure on Australia's shooters to take the final quarter 17-9.

Jamaica, who are ranked fourth in the world, have featured on the podium at the past two Commonwealth Games, both times in the bronze-medal position.