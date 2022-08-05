Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Team Scotland won 44 medals in Gold Coast four years ago - a tally beaten only by the home Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Emulating the 53 won in Glasgow might be beyond the class of 2022, but going beyond their trip to Australia is well within their grasp.

You can watch every medal won by Scotland in Birmingham right here...