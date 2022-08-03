Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games: Bello twins hope for beach volleyball win

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

England men's beach volleyball twins, Javier and Joaquin Bello, suffered their first defeat in Pool C after New Zealand duo Brad Fuller and Sam O'Dea won 2-0.

Having lost the first set 21-19, the English pair lost 21-16 in the second.

Each pair had already booked their quarter-final spots having both beaten the Tuvalu and Cypriot teams already.

However, victory saw New Zealand top the table to potentially give themselves an easier knockout game.

The Bello twins, 21, are representing England after moving to London from their birthplace of Madrid at the age of 11.