Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Lizzie Holden finished fifth in the women's cycling time trial

Isle of Man cyclists have put in a strong performance in the women's individual time trial final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lizzie Holden finished in fifth place in a time of 41 minutes and 48.78 seconds, 1:43.58 back on the winner, Australia's Grace Brown.

Manx team-mate Becky Storrie finished sixth 5.71 seconds down.

Holden, who had just taken part in the Tour de France Femmes, said the course in Wolverhampton was "brutal".

The 24-year-old told Manx Radio: "It's very different to most time trial courses I think anyone's done… it's very hard to get into your own rhythm because it's constantly stop, start.

"It really hurts the legs, it's a hard course. I just went as hard as I could and tried to hold on."

Becky Storrie said the course was like a rollercoaster

Meanwhile, Storrie said it was "probably the most interesting time trial I've ever ridden".

"I came through the finish and I felt like I'd just done a rollercoaster," the 23-year-old said.

"It was up, down, left, right but it was really fun. And very lumpy, which plays into the favour of our riders because you know the Isle of Man's very lumpy, so I think it was a great course for us anyway."

It felt "amazing" to represent the island at the Games, she said.

"I've been looking forward to this for a long time… even though when you get selected it's still a long way to the start line, and you just want everything to go well and do a ride that you can be proud of, and I think I did that today."

Fellow Manx cyclist Jessica Carridge finished the time trial in 24th place overall, with a time 46:42.04 said she was "absolutely ecstatic" to have taken part in the race.

The 30-year-old, who took part in her first competitive race in 2018, said: "If you'd said four years ago I would be here I would have politely told that you were deluded.

"But here we are and I'm so grateful to be here, never dreamed of getting this far."

Tyler Hannay finished 16th in the men's cycling time trial

In the men's time trial, Tyler Hannay finished in 16th place in a time of 51:02.83, 4 minutes and 41.59 seconds back on the winner, Australia's Rohan Dennis.

Manx team-mate Leon Mazzone finished the race in 20th with a time of 52:28.38.

Speaking to Manx Radio after his ride, Hannay said the support from the crowds made it an "experience like none other".

"Through the tough times it spurs you on a little bit and blocks the pain a little bit. And also, you're able to pick out all the Manx flags and people you recognise, even if it's just for a split second," the 18-year-old said.

"It's definitely the toughest time trial I've ever done, but I quite like the tough ones, so I just went out there and gave it my best."

In Badminton, Jessica Li continued her success so far in the Games with another straight games win.

The 24-year-old put in a strong performance to beat her opponent, Sabrina Charllene Scott of the Bahamas, 21-10 21-15.

Kimberly Dean finished eighth in the lightweight weightlifting event

In weightlifting, Kimberly Dean made history by becoming the first Isle of Man para athlete to compete in the Commonwealth Games.

After three lifts, she finished eighth in the lightweight powerlifting final with 73.7 points, 28.5 behind gold medal winner England's Zoe Newson.

The 34-year-old said preparations for the Games had given her a "great platform to build and drive on forwards" to the European championships.

Jade Burden became the first woman to box for the Isle of Man at the Games

In another first for the Manx team, Jade Burden became the first woman to compete in boxing at a Games for the Isle of Man.

The 31-year-old was beaten on points by England's Gemma Richardson in the lightweight quarter-final round.

Speaking after the bout, she told Manx Radio she the occasion "got to me a bit".

"I'm still a novice, but you know what, you don't lose, you learn," she said.

"I'm proud to be able to be the first woman to box this, and it's a pathway for other young women in the gym as well.

"I know I didn't win today but let's hope I can inspire them to make this step as well."

David Mullarkey took part in his first event of the Games, the men's 1,500km heats

On the track, athlete David Mullarkey took part in his first event of the Games, finishing 17th in the first round of the men's 1,500m.

The 22-year-old finished in a time of 3:50.06, 12.49 seconds behind the leader, Australia's Oliver Hoare.