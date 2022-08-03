Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

England's Gina Kennedy won squash gold on her Commonwealth Games debut to cap her meteoric rise in the sport.

The 25-year-old beat Canada's Hollie Naughton 11-7 11-5 12-14 11-5 to become the first Englishwoman to win a Commonwealth squash singles title.

Kennedy, a Harvard graduate, rose from a world ranking of 185th to the top 10 in less than a year and reached her highest ranking of eighth in July.

Asked if she can put her victory into words, she said: "I literally can't."

She added: "I've dreamt of this, and now it's happened I have no idea what to do with myself."

Kennedy, who trains at the same club as tennis star Emma Raducanu, previously said winning Commonwealth gold would be the "absolute pinnacle achievement".

She will be joined on the podium by England team-mate Sarah-Jane Perry, who won bronze in an astonishing 3-2 comeback against New Zealand's Joelle King.

Having lost the opening two games, and with King looking to have one hand on the medal, world number five Perry - who is from Birmingham - won 6-11 9-11 11-8 11-6 14-12.

"I've had some good comebacks in my time but that's up there with the best of them," said the 32-year-old, who was beaten by King in the Commonwealth final four years ago.

England team-mate James Willstrop - the defending champion in the men's singles - couldn't follow in Perry's footsteps, however, as he was beaten 3-0 by India's Saurav Ghosal in the men's bronze medal match.

Ghosal, who was previously coached by Willstrop's late father Malcolm, won 11-6 11-1 11-4 for India's first ever squash singles medal at a Commonwealth Games.