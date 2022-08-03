Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

By Becky Grey BBC Sport at Sandwell Aquatics Centre

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Bethany Firth won Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth gold in the pool - and the nation's first at Birmingham 2022 - after Scotland's Duncan Scott also claimed victory.

Six-time Paralympic champion Firth added Commonwealth gold to her collection as she won the 200m freestyle S14.

Earlier, Scott beat English rival Tom Dean to 200m individual medley gold.

Scott, 25, is Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth athlete with 12 medals.

