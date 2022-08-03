Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Bethany Firth (right) has won gold at three separate Olympic Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Bethany Firth took Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth gold in the pool - and the nation's first at Birmingham 2022 - between victories for Scotland's Duncan Scott and England's Ben Proud.

Six-time Paralympic champion Firth added Commonwealth gold to her collection in the 200m freestyle S14.

Earlier, Scott beat English rival Tom Dean to 200m individual medley gold.

Proud claimed a third successive Commonwealth 50m freestyle title ahead of compatriot Lewis Burras.

Scott, 25, is Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth athlete with 12 medals.

He finished in a Games-record one minute 56.88 seconds, with Dean - also beaten to 200m freestyle gold - 0.13secs behind.

Firth, 26, took her victory in two minutes 7.02 seconds as England's Jessica-Jane Applegate claimed silver and Louise Fiddes bronze.

The 27-year-old Proud, who won 50m butterfly gold earlier in the Games, took freestyle victory in 21.36 seconds, with Burras touching in at 21.68 seconds and Canada's Josh Liendo claiming bronze in 22.02 seconds.

'I have the full collection now' - Firth

Having never claimed a Commonwealth swimming medal before, Northern Ireland have enjoyed unprecedented success in Birmingham.

Barry McClements won the nation's first Commonwealth medal in the pool as he took 100m backstroke S9 bronze on Friday.

As well as her Paralympic achievements, Firth has three world titles and said: "This has given me the full collection now.

"I am so thankful to be here and I am so glad my family can be here to watch me because they couldn't be there in Tokyo [at the Paralympic Games].

"They do so much for me and I love them so much and I hope I made them proud."

'Rivalries get the best out of us' - Scott

Scott and Dean are good friends outside of the pool, but have pushed each other close throughout the Games.

After taking 200m freestyle silver behind Dean at the Olympics, Scott beat the Englishman to that title in Birmingham. Dean then took 100m freestyle silver as Scott finished third.

The latest defeat means Dean has won six silver medals so far with a relay to come later on Wednesday.

Scott has two golds and three bronze medals and is set to go up against Dean one more time in the men's 4x100m medley relay.

"Rivalries or competition get the best out of us," Scott said.

"I can say that for myself and Deano, we love a race whether that's Olympics, world champs, or Commonwealth Games."

England's Lauren Cox lost out on 50m backstroke bronze by 0.03secs as Australia's Kaylee McKeown finished just ahead of her in third, while Canada's Kylie Masse took gold and Australian Mollie O'Callaghan silver.

New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt won bronze in the 200m individual medley, while Canadian Nicholas Bennett, 18, took the 200m freestyle S14.