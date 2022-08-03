Alice Kinsella (centre) won gold on the balance beam at the Commonwealth Games four years ago on the Gold Coast followed by the European title in 2019

England's Alice Kinsella says winning two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games is "still sinking in".

The 21-year-old artistic gymnast added the individual floor gold on Tuesday to the team title she picked up three days earlier in Birmingham.

Kinsella's triumph came after the disappointment of failing to defend her balance beam title hours earlier.

"I feel more proud than ever because of what I've had to come through," Kinsella told BBC Radio WM.

"I did obviously come into these Games to get a few more medals. It's still sinking in really coming away with two gold medals, especially on a piece I didn't think I would."

Kinsella's hopes of more success in Birmingham were scuppered by a fall on the beam during the all-around event before finishing fourth on the apparatus in the individual competition.

She went into the floor final after heading qualification and was determined to use her disappointment as motivation for finishing first on the podium.

Kinsella pays tribute to 'amazing' crowd

"Definitely it's probably made me even more proud," Kinsella, from Sutton Coldfield, said.

"With qualification being so high and then the all-around final not going the way I wanted it to, and then on the beam it wasn't my day either, so I was happy to fight through and bring myself back up.

"It motivated me so much - especially with beam not going so great. Obviously beam and floor are completely different finals so I put beam behind me and moved on and motivated myself.

"My goal was to come away with beam gold but it's gymnastics and anything can happen on the day."

Kinsella led an England one-two on the podium with Ondine Achampong taking silver at Arena Birmingham in front of a passionate home crowd - which Kinsella credits with helping inspire her.

"Honestly it was such am amazing feeling and made me feel so proud," she said.

"I just felt like the crowd was behind me all day and when I was having my down moments they were there and brought me back up ready for the floor final. Without the crowd I don't think I would've walked away with that gold medal.

"It was very special being there with Ondine - being her first major was really nice to see. I'm super proud of her because she deserves it so so much."