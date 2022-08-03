Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Scotland's Reese Lynch defeated Jonas Junias Jonas in the men's light-welterweight quarter-final in Birmingham

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland are guaranteed at least three bronze medals in the boxing after Reese Lynch, Sam Hickey and Sean Lazzerini all won their Commonwealth Games quarter-finals at Birmingham's NEC.

Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul also was victorious to secure a medal in the women's light-flyweight tournament.

England's Lewis Richardson has claimed at least a bronze and will fight Hickey in the men's middleweight semi-final.

That fight will take place on Saturday with the final on Sunday.

But there were quarter-final loses for Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde (women's minimumweight), England's Kerry Davis (women's middleweight) and Billy le Poullain of Guernsey, who was beaten 5-0 by Richardson.

Lynch defeated reigning Commonwealth Games champion Jonas Junias Jonas of Namibia in the men's light-welterweight category and said he had been motivated after being dismissed beforehand by his opponent.

"I enjoyed that, especially at the end," said Lynch. "After his last fight he said this would be easy but I'm the hardest fight here and he knows that now.

"He won't say that again and my next opponent won't either."

Hickey won European bronze earlier this year and stopped Adeyinka Benson of Nigeria in the third round of their contest before Lazzerini gained a unanimous win over Canada's Keven Beausejour at light-heavyweight.

McNaul also gained a 5-0 win over Keshani Hansika of Sri Lanka in their bout.