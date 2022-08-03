Close menu

Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 10,000m results

From the section Commonwealth Games

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1SCOEilish McCOLGAN30:48.60
2KENIrine Chepet CHEPTAI30:49.52
3KENSheila Chepkirui KIPROTICH31:09.46
4UGAStella CHESANG31:14.14
5ENGJessica JUDD31:18.47
6ENGSamantha HARRISON31:21.53
7RSADominique SCOTT31:25.18
8AUSIsobel BATT-DOYLE32:04.52
9SCOSarah INGLIS32:04.74
10UGARachael Zena CHEBET32:30.95
11RWACeline IRANZI32:48.60
12LESNeheng KHATALA33:27.35
13LESMathakane LETSIE36:50.62
DNFNIRHannah IRWIN-

Top Stories