Commonwealth Games: Weightlifting - Women's 87+kg results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch (KG)
|Clean & Jerk (KG)
|Total (KG)
|1
|ENG
|Emily CAMPBELL
|124
|162
|286
|2
|SAM
|Feagaiga STOWERS
|121
|147
|268
|3
|AUS
|Charisma AMOE TARRANT
|100
|139
|239
|4
|CAN
|Emma FRIESEN
|106
|132
|238
|5
|TGA
|Kuinini Juanita Mechteld MANUMUA
|107
|128
|235
|6
|IND
|Purnima PANDEY
|103
|125
|228
|7
|COK
|Manine Mato Oakirangi LYNCH
|86
|116
|202
|8
|SRI
|Thimali N.b.j.h H. WIYANNALAGE
|89
|110
|199
|9
|FIJ
|Helen Anastasia SEIPUA
|85
|108
|193
|10
|MLT
|Elisia SCICLUNA
|80
|105
|185