2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August

Guernsey middleweight boxer Billy Le Poullain is out of the Commonwealth Games after a unanimous points loss to England's Lewis Richardson.

Richardson, who won a silver medal at this year's European Championships, dominated the bout and won every round on each judge's scorecard.

Le Poullain was forced into a standing eight count in the second round after both fighters traded punches.

"He was much sharper and didn't let me get going," Le Poullain said.

"His feet were phenomenal, his hand speed was great and I just couldn't put anything together," he told BBC Channel Islands.

Le Poullain, who beat Northern Ireland's Jake Tucker on a split decision in the last 16, knew a win in the quarter-final bout would guarantee a second medal of the games after Lucy Beere's bowls silver.

"I had the performance of my life on Sunday and I was hoping I could carry that form on to tonight, but it wasn't enough, Lewis was that much sharper and I'll learn from it," he added.

The 27-year-old carpenter from Alderney said his run to his second Commonwealth Games, which has seen him make the English national boxing finals, has helped him cope with mental health struggles. He urged anyone in a similar situation to talk to someone.

"I don't talk about my lows as much as I probably should, I should open up to people," he added.

"When the highs are high sometimes the lows are even lower, so you just have to find a passion, find something to focus on and continue to try and improve yourself every day.

"I'm just really humbled and grateful that people take the time to wish me well and wish me all the success in the world. Although I don't get back to everybody it means a lot."

Beere and Ogier on verge of exit

Lucy Beere won Guernsey's first medal since 1994 on Monday

Women's singles silver-medallist Lucy Beere and partner Rose Ogier are on the verge of being knocked out of the women's pairs bowls.

An 18-10 win over Cook Islands gave them hope in their group, but they drew 17-17 with Malta to end the day third in their group.

They have one game left against second-placed Norfolk Islandm who have a game in hand and are two points clear.

Meanwhile Todd Priaulx is third in his men's singles pool after a 21-16 loss to South Africa's Jason Evans was followed up with a 21-16 win over Cook Islands' Phillip Jim.