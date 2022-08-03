Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Rosemary Lenton is Scotland’s oldest athlete at the Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Scotland claimed a fourth gold medal of Birmingham 2022 after Rosemary Lenton and Pauline Wilson triumphed in the Commonwealth Games Para pairs bowls.

Lenton, who at 72 is one of the oldest competitors in Commonwealth Games history, and Wilson beat Australia's Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell.

Their 17-5 victory came 24 hours after Scotland's Kevin Wallace and Garry Brown won the men's Para pairs bowls.

Scotland now have 27 medals at these Games.

More to follow