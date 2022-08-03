Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Australia are the world's number one side and are clear favourites in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games Group A, Edgbaston: Australia 160-2 (20 overs) beat Pakistan 116-8 (20 overs) by 44 runs - scorecard

World champions Australia eased to a 44-run victory over Pakistan in their Twenty20 match at the Commonwealth Games to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the semi-finals.

Tahlia McGrath hit 78 off 51 balls while Beth Mooney was also unbeaten on 70 as Australia set Pakistan 160.

Pakistan, who had lost their previous two group games against Barbados and India, were 8-2 in reply at one stage.

They never recovered despite an unbeaten 35 by Fatima Sana.

Australia will play either England or New Zealand - who play on Thursday - in the last four.