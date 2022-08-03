Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July to 8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online.

Para-swimmer Bethany Firth stormed to Northern Ireland's first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games in the women's S14 200m freestyle final.

The six-time Paralympic champion, 26, clocked 2:07.02 to finish 1.54 seconds ahead of England's Jessica-Jane Applegate in second.

A Commonwealth title was the only major honour that had evaded the event's world record holder up to this point.

However she can now add it to an already glittering CV.

The Seaford native raced into an early lead and had opened up a 1.61 second gap between herself and Applegate by the halfway stage.

Applegate finished strongly and did narrow the gap in the final 50m but never looked likely to catch her Great Britain team-mate.

Northern Ireland came into the Birmingham Games having never won a medal in the Commonwealth pool, but now have two thanks to Para-swimmers Firth and Barry McClements.

Daniel Wiffen will hope to join his team-mates with a podium finish in the 1500m freestyle final later on Wednesday.

